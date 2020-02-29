U.S. looking to help Turkey in Syria via info-sharing, equipment - U.S. official

The United States is looking to help Ankara urgently to support it against Syrian government forces in Syria's Idlib province with the sharing of information and equipment, a senior State Department official said on Friday.

"We're working on ways to support the Turks, again this will not involve military moves by American units," the official told reporters. "As a NATO ally and a major foreign military sales partner, we have various information sharing and equipment relationships with the Turks. We're looking at what we can do on an urgent basis right now to help them," he said.

