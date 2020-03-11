Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkish, Russian defence ministers discussed Syria's Idlib in call - Turkish defence ministry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 00:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 00:15 IST
Turkish, Russian defence ministers discussed Syria's Idlib in call - Turkish defence ministry

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu discussed northwest Syria's Idlib region in a phone call, the Turkish defence ministry said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the defence ministry said that Akar emphasized determination to continue efforts and fulfill commitments to achieve lasting ceasefire, peace and stability in Idlib.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Call centre workers, Zumba dance teachers among new S.Korea coronavirus cases

Financial stories - March 10

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Bosnia bars entry to travellers from coronavirus-hit countries

Bosnia on Tuesday barred entry to travellers from countries most affected by the coronavirus outbreak, while its Serb region shut all schools and universities and banned public events from March 11 to March 30 to help stem the spread of the...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil rebound after prior day's market rout

Oil and global equity markets rebounded on Tuesday after the prior days steep losses as the worlds biggest economies moved to cushion the impact of the coronavirus, but stock gains in Europe failed to hold as investors remained skittish. Th...

EU to do "everything necessary" to cushion coronavirus economic hit

The European Union will do everything necessary from allowing state aid for companies to engineering an investment fund worth 25 billion euros to combat economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, the blocs national leaders decided on Tue...

Oil jumps 8% on stimulus hopes, spending cuts by U.S. producers

Oil prices jumped over 8 on Tuesday, bouncing from the biggest rout in nearly 30 years a day earlier, as the possibility of economic stimulus encouraged buying and U.S. producers slashed spending in a move that could cut output.On Monday, U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020