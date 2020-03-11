Turkish, Russian defence ministers discussed Syria's Idlib in call - Turkish defence ministry

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu discussed northwest Syria's Idlib region in a phone call, the Turkish defence ministry said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the defence ministry said that Akar emphasized determination to continue efforts and fulfill commitments to achieve lasting ceasefire, peace and stability in Idlib.

