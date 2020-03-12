Morocco denies reports of designating hospital for its citizens arriving from Italy

Morocco has denied the reports of designating a military-field hospital in Benslimane, near Casablanca, to receive Moroccans from Italy amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, according to a news report by Morocco World News.

The announcement comes after local news outlet Maghreb Intelligence claimed that Morocco is preparing to evacuate citizens from Italy due to the fear of coronavirus outbreak, citing anonymous government sources.

The sources claimed Morocco will mobilize the Benslimane military field under the supervision of Royal Armed Forces to receive Moroccan nationals from Italy, the most affected country by the novel virus in Europe.

Italy is already in lockdown and close to recession, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte earmarked $28.3 billion to ease the economic impact. Confirmed cases across Italy rose to 12,462 from a previous 10,149. Acknowledging the escalating emergency.

Italy is also the worst affected country in Europe from the coronavirus, with 827 deaths. The rapid spread of the illness has persuaded many countries to cut travel links, while many foreign airliners, including Easy Jet and British Airways, have shuttered their operations.

National flag carrier Alitalia is still flying, but the situation was further complicated for struggling airlines and travelers when U.S. President Donald Trump stopped travel from continental Europe.

