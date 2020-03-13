Brazil's Bolsonaro to address nation at 8:30 p.m. (2330 GMT) -statement

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will address the nation at 8:30 p.m. (2330 GMT) on Thursday, a government statement said, without specifying what it would be about.

The moves comes after Bolsonaro was tested for coronavirus earlier on Thursday, according to his son Eduardo, who added the president did not have any symptoms. Fabio Wajngarten, Bolsonaro's communications secretary, has tested positive for the virus.

