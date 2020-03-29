Left Menu
DGCA suspends breath analyzer test at all airports

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday said that the breath analyser test with respect to all aviation personnel as required under the Civil Aviation Requirements is temporarily suspended at all airports till further orders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 20:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The DGCA had on Friday extended the restrictions on domestic flights till April 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19, which has left thousands dead around the world. It has affected 979 people in India so far.

