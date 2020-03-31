Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan bid farewell to royal roles

Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan posted their last message as working members of Britain's royal family on Monday before officially embarking on new careers without their "Royal Highness" styles. Harry and Meghan shocked Queen Elizabeth and the other Windsors in January by announcing plans step back from their royal roles. A later deal brokered by the 93-year-old monarch means they will go their own way from April. Glezos, Greek who tore swastika from Acropolis in WW2, dies aged 97

Manolis Glezos, a prominent Greek whose act of defiance against Nazi occupation during World War Two was a rallying cry for the country's resistance movement, died on Monday, authorities said. He was 97. Revered across Greece's political spectrum, Glezos was most famous for scaling the steep walls of the Acropolis with a friend in 1941 to take down the swastika and replace it with the Greek flag.

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Latest News

U.S. states accused of using COVID-19 to close abortion clinics

By Ellen Wulfhorst NEW YORK, March 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Closing U.S. abortion clinics as non-essential is a political effort to exploit the pandemic to limit reproductive rights, supporters said on Monday after filing legal actio...

J&J, Moderna sign deals with U.S. to produce huge quantity of possible coronavirus vaccines

The U.S. government has cut deals with Johnson Johnson and Moderna Inc and said it is in talks with at least two other companies to prepare them to produce massive quantities of coronavirus vaccines even before safe and effective ones beco...

Brazil's health minister urges maximum social distancing

Brazilians should maintain maximum social distancing right now to help ease the strain on the health system caused by the coronavirus epidemic, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said on Monday, adding that churches can open but not hol...

Ford, GE to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days

Ford Motor Co said on Monday it will produce 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days at a plant in Michigan in cooperation with General Electrics healthcare unit, and can then build 30,000 per month as needed to treat patients afflicted w...
