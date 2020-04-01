ICAR issues advisory on harvesting and threshing crops amid coronavirus outbreak

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on Tuesday issued an advisory to farmers with regard to harvesting and threshing of Rabi crops and post-harvest, storage and marketing of farm produce in the wake of COVID-19 threat. "The farmers will have to follow the precautions and safety measures while harvesting Rabi crops. Simple measures include social distancing, maintaining personal hygiene by washing hands with soap, wearing of face mask, protective clothing and cleaning of implements and machinery. Workers will have to follow safety measures and social distancing at each and every step in the entire process of field operations," read the advisory.

Similarly, the farmer harvesting wheat in northern states, sugarcane and other field crops will have to follow the prescribed guidelines while working, the advisory read. It further read, "In case of manual field operations of harvesting/picking, accomplish the operation in 4-5 feet spaced strips assigning one strip to one person. This will ensure adequate spacing between the engaged labours."

Based on the policy directions of the Central Government, various Ministries and Departments of State Governments have issued implementation guidelines to facilitate the continuation of activities related to Agriculture and allied sectors. (ANI)

