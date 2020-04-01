Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2020 02:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 02:29 IST
People News Roundup: UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan bid farewell to royal ones and Glezos dies aged 97

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan bid farewell to royal roles

Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan posted their last message as working members of Britain's royal family on Monday before officially embarking on new careers without their "Royal Highness" styles. Harry and Meghan shocked Queen Elizabeth and the other Windsors in January by announcing plans step back from their royal roles. A later deal brokered by the 93-year-old monarch means they will go their own way from April.

Glezos, Greek who tore swastika from Acropolis in WW2, dies aged 97

Manolis Glezos, a prominent Greek whose act of defiance against Nazi occupation during World War Two was a rallying cry for the country's resistance movement, died on Monday, authorities said. He was 97. Revered across Greece's political spectrum, Glezos was most famous for scaling the steep walls of the Acropolis with a friend in 1941 to take down the swastika and replace it with the Greek flag.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

