Left Menu

Higher income predicts feelings such as pride and confidence, says study

Individuals with higher wages will, in general, feel prouder, more sure, confident and less apprehensive than individuals with lower wages, yet not necessarily more compassionate, caring or cherishing, as indicated by research distributed by the American Psychological Association.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:14 IST
Higher income predicts feelings such as pride and confidence, says study
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Individuals with higher wages will, in general, feel prouder, more sure, confident and less apprehensive than individuals with lower wages, yet not necessarily more compassionate, caring or cherishing, as indicated by research distributed by the American Psychological Association. In a study of data from 162 countries, researchers found consistent evidence that higher income predicts whether people feel more positive "self-regard emotions," including confidence, pride and determination.

Lower-income had the opposite effect, and predicted negative self-regard emotions, such as sadness, fear and shame. The research was published online in the journal Emotion. The findings were similar in both high-income countries and developing countries, said lead researcher Eddie M.W. Tong, PhD, an associate professor of psychology at the National University of Singapore.

"The effects of income on our emotional well-being should not be underestimated," he said. "Having more money can inspire confidence and determination while earning less is associated with gloom and anxiety." In what they called the most comprehensive analyses to date, the researchers conducted an independent analysis and a meta-analysis of five previous studies that included a survey of more than 1.6 million people in 162 countries.

The analyses also included a category of emotions people feel about others, such as love, anger or compassion. Unlike self-regard emotions, the studies didn't find a consistent link between income level and how people feel about others. "Having more money doesn't necessarily make a person more compassionate and grateful, and greater wealth may not contribute to building a more caring and tolerant society," Tong said.

The findings from the study are correlational, so the study can't prove if higher-income causes these emotions or if there is just a link between them. Levels of income also may have long-term effects. In an analysis of a longitudinal survey including more than 4,000 participants in the United States, the researchers found that higher income predicted higher levels of self-regard emotions about 10 years after the initial survey of participants, while low income predicted greater levels of negative self-regard emotions, such as fear and shame.

"Policies aimed at raising the income of the average person and boosting the economy may contribute to emotional well-being for individuals," Tong said. "However, it may not necessarily contribute to emotional experiences that are important for communal harmony." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha govt has data on number of people under OBC category: Pradhan

As the OSCBC gears up to start survey of social and educational condition of the backward classes in Odisha from May 1, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Thursday said that the state administration already has the data...

Land mafia including govt officers booked for illegally planting trees in Uttarakhand

A case was registered against secretaries of Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority MDDA, Doon Valley Special Area Development Authority SADA, along with the district forest officer, horticulture officer and the land mafia in Vikasnagar p...

1,104 new coronavirus cases, five deaths in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 1,104 new coronavirus cases and five fatalities on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said.The tally of COVID-19 cases in the countrys financial capital thus increased to 3,29,843 and the death toll to 11,4...

U.S., UK tariff truce allows talks to end aircraft subsidy dispute-Boeing

U.S. planemaker Boeing Co welcomed a decision by Britain and the United States to suspend retaliatory tariffs, saying it would allow serious negotiations to proceed on resolving a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies.A negotiated se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021