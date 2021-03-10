Left Menu

Google Doodle honours 'India's Satellite Man' Udupi Ramachandra Rao on birth anniversary

On the occasion of the 89th birth anniversary of renowned Indian professor and scientist Udupi Ramachandra Rao, Google shared a Doodle commemorating 'India's Satellite Man'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:18 IST
Google Doodle honours 'India's Satellite Man' Udupi Ramachandra Rao on birth anniversary
Google Doodle of Udupi Ramachandra Rao on his 89th birth anniversary. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of the 89th birth anniversary of renowned Indian professor and scientist Udupi Ramachandra Rao, Google shared a Doodle commemorating 'India's Satellite Man'. Professor Rao, who passed away in 2017, was an Indian space scientist and chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who propelled India's space program to dizzying heights. The doodle which was shared featured a sketch of Professor Rao with a background of the Earth and shooting stars.

The description on Google Doodle's website read, "Born in a remote village of Karnataka on this day in 1932, Prof Rao began his career as a cosmic-ray physicist and protege of Dr Vikram Sarabhai, a scientist widely regarded as the father of India's space program. After completing his doctorate, Prof Rao brought his talents to the US, where he worked as a professor and conducted experiments on NASA's Pioneer and Explorer space probes." Professor Rao returned back to India in the year 1966 and started an extensive high-energy astronomy program at the Physical Research Laboratory, which was the country's premier institution for space sciences, before spearheading his country's satellite program in 1972.

He even supervised the launch of India's first satellite, 'Aryabhata', in 1975. It was one of over 20 satellites he developed that transformed much of rural India by advancing communication and meteorological services. As per Google, "From 1984 to 1994, Prof. Rao continued to propel his nation's space program to stratospheric heights as chairman of India's Space Research Organization."

He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1976 and Padma Vibhushan in 2017. Professor Rao became the first-ever Indian to be inducted into the Satellite Hall of Fame in the year 2013, the same year that PSLV launched India's first interplanetary mission 'Mangalyaan', which was a satellite that orbits Mars today.

His experiments on a number of Pioneer and Explorer spacecraft led to a complete understanding of the solar cosmic-ray phenomena and the electromagnetic state of the interplanetary space. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fadnavis moves privilege notice against Maha Home Minister

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday moved a breach of privilege notice against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, accusing the latter of making a false allegation against him.Speaking in the Assem...

Orient coolers promote healthy fresh air during COVID

New Delhi India, March 10 ANINewsVoir Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 2.4 billion CK Birla Group, has expanded its air coolers range with new models with the objective of providing - Fresh healthy air everywhere. Featur...

Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze removed from Crime Intelligence Unit: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Legislative Council.

Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze removed from Crime Intelligence Unit Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Legislative Council....

Doctors, restaurateurs urge Centre to remove smoking zones from public places

A group of doctors, cancer victims and restaurateurs has expressed concerns about passive smoking and urged the Centre to remove smoking zones from various public places.According to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Prohibition of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021