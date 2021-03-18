Left Menu

Eating earlier could reduce risk factors for type 2 diabetes: Study

Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise. But, did you know that eating earlier can also make you healthier? If not then this study is for you.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:35 IST
Eating earlier could reduce risk factors for type 2 diabetes: Study
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise. But, did you know that eating earlier can also make you healthier? If not then this study is for you. A new research drove by The Endocrine Society found that intermittent fasting or eating earlier is associated with lower blood sugar levels and insulin resistance.

People who start eating before 8:30 am had lower blood sugar levels and less insulin resistance, which could reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. "We found people who started eating earlier in the day had lower blood sugar levels and less insulin resistance, regardless of whether they restricted their food intake to less than 10 hours a day or their food intake was spread over more than 13 hours daily," said lead researcher Marriam Ali, M.D., of Northwestern University in Chicago, Ill.

Insulin resistance occurs when the body doesn't respond as well to the insulin that the pancreas is producing and glucose is less able to enter the cells. People with insulin resistance may be at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Both insulin resistance and high blood sugar levels affect a person's metabolism, the breaking down of food into its simpler components: proteins, carbohydrates (or sugars), and fats. Metabolic disorders such as diabetes occur when these normal processes become disrupted.

"With a rise in metabolic disorders such as diabetes, we wanted to expand our understanding of nutritional strategies to aid in addressing this growing concern," Ali said. Previous studies have found that time-restricted eating, which consolidates eating to a shortened timeframe each day, has consistently demonstrated improvement in metabolic health, she noted. Her group wanted to see whether eating earlier in the day affected metabolic measures.

The researchers analysed data from 10,575 adults who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. They divided participants into three groups depending on the total duration of food intake: less than 10 hours, 10-13 hours, and more than 13 hours per day. They then created six subgroups based on eating duration start time (before or after 8:30 am). They analysed this data to determine if eating duration and timing were associated with fasting blood sugar levels and estimated insulin resistance. Fasting blood sugar levels did not differ significantly among eating interval groups. Insulin resistance was higher with shorter eating interval duration but lower across all groups with an eating start time before 8:30 am.

"These findings suggest that timing is more strongly associated with metabolic measures than duration, and support early eating strategies," Ali concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Nepal to resume cross border transportation with India

Nepal on Thursday decided to resume cross border transportation with India as the Himalayan nations COVID-19 cases significantly decreased.The decision was taken during a meeting of Nepals COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre CCMC at the Prime...

Afghan bus blast and helicopter crash kill 13 - officials

A roadside bomb killed four people in a bus carrying Afghan government staff in Kabul on Thursday, a day after nine members of the security forces died when their helicopter was shot down, officials said. No one has yet claimed responsibili...

LIC eases policy claim settlement process

To mitigate the hardships faced by customers due to the pandemic, national insurer LIC on Thursday said policyholders can deposit their maturity claim documents at their nearest LIC office anywhere in the country till the end of the month. ...

Updates on The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s renewal, know series creator’s opinion on its making

The Midnight Gospel is a Netflix Original adult-animated series created by Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and comedian Duncan Trussell. The huge demand for The Midnight Gospel Season 2 has increased after the remarkable success of Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021