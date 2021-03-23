Left Menu

A cup of strong coffee before exercising increases fat-burning

Good news for all the coffee lovers! A cup of strong coffee might do a lot more good than just helping you overcome the morning drowsiness. According to a new study, just one cup of strong coffee before exercising can help in weight loss.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 10:55 IST
A cup of strong coffee before exercising increases fat-burning
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Good news for all the coffee lovers! A cup of strong coffee might do a lot more good than just helping you overcome the morning drowsiness. According to a new study, just one cup of strong coffee before exercising can help in weight loss. The findings of the study were published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.

Scientists from the Department of Physiology of the University of Granada (UGR) have shown that caffeine (about 3 mg/kg, the equivalent of a strong coffee) taken half an hour before aerobic exercise significantly increased the rate of fat-burning. They also found that if the exercise is performed in the afternoon, the effects of the caffeine are more marked than in the morning.

In their study, the researchers aimed to determine whether caffeine--one of the most commonly-consumed ergogenic substances in the world to improve sports performance--actually does increase oxidation or "burning" of fat during exercise. Despite the fact that its consumption in the form of supplements is very common, the scientific evidence for its beneficial claims is scarce.

"The recommendation to exercise on an empty stomach in the morning to increase fat oxidation is commonplace. However, this recommendation may be lacking a scientific basis, as it is unknown whether this increase is due to exercising in the morning or due to going without food for a longer period of time," explained the lead author of this research, Francisco Jose Amaro-Gahete of the UGR's Department of Physiology. A total of 15 men (mean age, 32) participated in the research, completing an exercise test four times at seven-day intervals. Subjects ingested 3 mg/kg of caffeine or a placebo at 8 am and 5 pm (each subject completed the tests in all four conditions in random order).

The conditions prior to each exercise test (hours elapsed since last meal, physical exercise, or consumption of stimulant substances) were strictly standardised, and fat oxidation during exercise was calculated accordingly. "The results of our study showed that acute caffeine ingestion 30 minutes before performing an aerobic exercise test increased maximum fat oxidation during exercise regardless of the time of day," explained Francisco J. Amaro.

The existence of a diurnal variation in fat oxidation during exercise was confirmed, the values being higher in the afternoon than in the morning for equal hours of fasting. These results also showed that caffeine increased fat oxidation during morning exercise in a similar way to that observed without caffeine intake in the afternoon.

In summary, the findings of this study suggested that the combination of acute caffeine intake and aerobic exercise performed at moderate intensity in the afternoon provides the optimal scenario for people seeking to increase fat-burning during physical exercise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: 12 women among 13 killed in autorickshaw--bus collision

Twelve women and a man were killed after the auto-rickshaw carrying them collided with a speeding bus in Old Chawni area in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, police said.The accident occurred around 530 am when the women, who we...

Agency: 1/4 of civilian casualties in Yemen are children

Children constituted a quarter of civilian casualties over the last three years in Yemens grinding war between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the internationally recognized government, a child relief agency said Tuesday. More than 2,300 chil...

Australian police find nothing criminal in Vatican fund transfers

Australian police said on Tuesday that they had found nothing criminal in the transfer of A9.5 million 7.3 million from the Vatican to Australia between 2014 and 2020.Financial crime watchdog AUSTRAC scrutinised the transactions after Itali...

UP college student found with severe burns dies during treatment

A college student, who was found with severe burns along a national highway in Uttar Pradeshs Shahjahanpur district last month, succumbed to injuries at a hospital during treatment, police said on Tuesday.The BA second-year student was stud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021