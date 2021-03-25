Left Menu

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Thursday shared a stunning picture of herself in a satin dark green outfit as said she has got her "groove on."

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-03-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 16:25 IST
Shilpa Shetty gets her groove on in all green ensemble
Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Thursday shared a stunning picture of herself in a satin dark green outfit as said she has got her "groove on." The 'Life in a Metro' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a picture from a photoshoot in which she exudes elegance.

The photo sees the 'Baazigar' actor dressed up in a figure-hugging dark green bell-shaped sleeve top and a matching skirt with a thigh slit. The designer skirt had put Shilpa's perfectly toned figure on display. The actor also donned an accentuated belt of the same fabric which helped to pull the stunning look together. With her luscious locks open, and bearing a minimal makeup look, the actor strikes a pose with her hands in the air.

The 'Dus' actor wrote in the caption, "Got my groove on...'twas a party for one. Always dance your way into a day full of fun." Celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 1 lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform as scores of them chimed into the comments section leaving fire and red heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will soon be seen in 'Hungama 2', the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster comedy-drama 'Hungama', and has also recently finished shooting for the Sabbir Khan directorial 'Nikamma'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

