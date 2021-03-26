Left Menu

The festival of colours is just around the corner, and it is time to ensure that the celebrations don't make our skin feel awful. The application of varied colours during Holi - dry, wet, or greasy - can damage our skin. So what really can you do here? Follow some simple skincare tips and tricks!

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:50 IST
Take care of your skin this Holi with these simple tips!
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Speaking about the necessity to take care of our skin around the festival, Shivangi Mittal, co-founder of skincare brand TNW-The Natural Wash said, "It is common for people to adjust their diets days before Holi so they can relish the special food, then why not prepare your skin in a similar manner? Do as little as hydrating your face in the days leading to Holi."

Echoing similar sentiments, Dr Himanshu Gandhi, founder of baby and personal care brand Mother Sparsh urged people to follow a routine, "Embracing a skincare routine days before Holi, with chemical-free products, we can help make skin healthier to resist any unwanted irritation or dryness. We must be wary of the facts that chemicals in synthetic colours can actually make any existing skin problems grave." Post Holi, it is common for people to experience a skin rash, irritation, pimples, break-out, and more skin problems. Generally, people settle for bestselling products in the market to fight such skin issues. But battling the damage caused by chemicals by applying more chemicals is not a good idea. Here is what you can do to protect your skin in the right way.

Here is a Holi skincare routine that you can follow to let your skin glow after the festival of colours is over: 1. In the days leading up to Holi, you can use 100 per cent natural Gulabjal (rose water) on your face just before sleeping. It will help calm your skin and remove impurities.

2. Apply a natural face mask or clay mask to cover your pores and wear down any existing acne. You can also make these masks at home with a combination of natural ingredients such as cucumber, tomato and curd. These packs will not only soothe your skin but will also help to keep skin issues at bay. 3. You should go for face masks comprising ingredients like honey and oatmeals mask to maximise their benefits.

4. At least an hour before playing with colours, you must apply a natural oil, preferably virgin coconut oil or Argan oil. Chances are your skin will absorb the oil basis its moisture requirement. 5. If you feel you need to apply more oil to protect the skin, do that before playing Holi.

6. Try to wear full sleeve clothes to avoid exposure to colours. 7. After you are done with the fun and fervour, do not rush to wash off the colours.

8. Use a damp cotton cloth to gently rub and remove colours first and then prefer to bath. We recommend you use herbal soaps and shower gels to eliminate impurities naturally. Chances are you may still be able to see some faint colours hugging your skin but fret not, we still got your back!

Apply natural oil and massage the area gently for 10-15 mins and wash off. Repeat it until the colours are completely gone. To make your skin feel healthy again, apply rose water before sleeping, just as you did before Holi. Use natural face masks to restore moisture and follow it up with a moisturiser of your choice to get clean and hydrated skin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

