Left Menu

Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes' containing human blood sell out in under a minute

American rapper Lil Nas X launched his controversial 'Satan Shoes' on Monday, featuring demonic imagery and a drop of real human blood, and all 666 pairs were gone almost immediately.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 12:47 IST
Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes' containing human blood sell out in under a minute
Lil Nas X (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Lil Nas X launched his controversial 'Satan Shoes' on Monday, featuring demonic imagery and a drop of real human blood, and all 666 pairs were gone almost immediately. According to Page Six, the 21-year-old rapper shared in a since-deleted tweet, "Y'all talked so much s**t about these shoes just for them to sell out in literally less than one minute. lmao, y'all going out SAD!"

Released on the heels of his unapologetically queer 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' music video, the limited-edition shoes were made in collaboration with 'MSCHF' - the creative agency famous for its holy water-infused 'Jesus Shoes' and 'Birkinstocks' crafted from destroyed Hermes bags. As reported by Page Six, priced at USD 1,018, the devilish take on Nike's Air Max '97 sneakers come decorated with a pentagram pendant and inverted crosses, and has 'Luke 10:18' stamped on the side; the Bible verse references Satan "[falling] like lightning from heaven."

It's an appropriate addition considering that Lil Nas X's new video, which inspired the shoes, sees the star descending into hell via a stripper pole and offering Satan a lap dance. Per Page Six, like the clip itself, the 'Satan Shoes' proved polarising. Despite selling out in seconds, the sneakers seemed to spark a wave of 'Satanic panic,' with former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, former NBA star Nick 'Swaggy P' Young, rapper Joyner Lucas and Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota. All of them voiced their disapproval of the diabolical design.

The Grammy-winning rapper, for his part, poked fun at the uproar with an ironic 'apology' video on YouTube Sunday that incorporated some of his 'Call Me By Your Name' video's racier scenes. The rapper may have a tougher time laughing off Nike's response, as just one day after, the athletic giant denied its involvement with the sneakers, the company sued MISCHF for copyright infringement and dilution on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

To ensure durable peace in Afghanistan peace in and around the country essential: Jaishankar

India on Tuesday underlined that for ensuring durable peace in war-torn Afghanistan, genuine double peace -- peace within the country and peace around it -- was essential. Addressing the 9th Heart of Asia Ministerial Conference here in Taji...

Three female polio vaccination health workers shot dead in Afghanistan - sources

Gunmen killed three female polio vaccination health workers in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, two government sources said. It was not immediately clear who carried out the two separate shootings, a provincial government of...

Kuwait parliament to discuss amnesty bill after government takes oath

Kuwaits government took the oath of office in parliament on Tuesday, state news agency KUNA said after a months-long standoff between the elected assembly and the appointed prime minister as the country tries to boost its finances.Dozens of...

Hungarian, Polish, Italian leaders to meet in Budapest on Thursday

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Italys League leader Matteo Salvini and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will meet for talks in Budapest on Thursday, state news agency MTI reported on Tuesday.Citing Orbans press chief, MTI sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021