Left Menu

Study: Amount of coffee consumption depends on person's blood pressure rate

A study led by the University of South Australia researchers found causal genetic evidence that influences the amount of coffee consumption in people.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 01-05-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 18:54 IST
Study: Amount of coffee consumption depends on person's blood pressure rate
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A study led by the University of South Australia researchers found causal genetic evidence that influences the amount of coffee consumption in people. In a world-first study of 390,435 people, conducted in partnership with the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI), the team found that people with high blood pressure, angina, and arrhythmia were more likely to drink less coffee, decaffeinated coffee or avoid coffee altogether compared to those without such symptoms and that this was based on genetics.

Lead researcher and Director of UniSA's Australian Centre for Precision Health, Professor Elina Hypponen said it is a positive finding that shows genetics actively regulate the amount of coffee a person drinks and protect people from consuming too much. "People drink coffee for all sorts of reasons - as a pick me up when they are feeling tired because it tastes good, or simply because it is part of their daily routine," Prof Hypponen says.

"But what we do not recognise is that people subconsciously self-regulate safe levels of caffeine based on how high their blood pressure is, and this is likely a result of a protective genetic mechanism." "What this means is that someone who drinks a lot of coffee is likely more genetically tolerant of caffeine, as compared to someone who drinks very little.

Conversely, a non-coffee drinker, or someone who drinks decaffeinated coffee, is more likely prone to the adverse effects of caffeine, and more susceptible to high blood pressure, as per the study. In Australia, one in four men, and one in five women suffer from high blood pressure, with the condition being a risk factor for many chronic health conditions including stroke, heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

Using data from the UK Biobank, researchers examined the habitual coffee consumption of 390,435 people, comparing this with baseline levels of systolic and diastolic blood pressure, and baseline heart rate. Causal relationships were determined via Mendelian randomization. Prof Hypponen says how much coffee we drink is likely to be an indicator of our cardio health.

"Whether we drink a lot of coffee, a little, or avoid caffeine altogether, this study shows that genetics are guiding our decisions to protect our cardio health," Prof Hypponen says. "If your body is telling you not to drink that extra cup of coffee, there's likely a reason why. Listen to your body, it's more in tune with your health than you may think." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Somali lawmakers reverse president's extended stay in power

The controversial two-year term extension for Somalias president evaporated on Saturday after intense public pressure as the lower house of parliament approved his request to instead support efforts to organise the countrys long-delayed nat...

Portugal extends COVID-19 air travel curbs until mid May

Portugal is extending until May 16 flight restrictions that stop non-essential travel from countries including Brazil with high coronavirus incidence rates, and added India to the list due to the rapid rise in infections there.Travellers fr...

'Wait and watch' for AAI as women's team Oly qualification hangs in balance

The national archery federation is hopeful that the travel ban on India will be lifted by the time stage 3 of the World Cup is held in Paris in June and the Indian womens recurve team will get to compete in the crucial tournament.Stage 3 of...

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal held for flouting COVID curbs in Patiala, released later

Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal and some of his crew members were arrested for allegedly flouting COVID-19 restrictions by shooting for a film at Banur in Punjabs Patiala district, police said on Saturday.They were later released on b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021