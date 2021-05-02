Left Menu

Study: Post-pandemic world will demand extra care

A team of scientists at the University of Waterloo found that designing smaller, more homelike spaces would minimize the spread of viruses while promoting better health and quality of life for residents in the post-pandemic world.

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 02-05-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 20:46 IST
Study: Post-pandemic world will demand extra care
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A team of scientists at the University of Waterloo found that designing smaller, more homelike spaces would minimize the spread of viruses while promoting better health and quality of life for residents in the post-pandemic world. Protecting long-term care residents from outbreaks requires different infrastructure, proper staffing conditions and a culture of quality assurance, researchers found.

"Community outbreaks and lack of personal protective equipment were the primary drivers of outbreak occurrence in long-term care homes, and the built environment was the major determinant of outbreak severity," said George Heckman, a professor in Waterloo's School of Public Health and Health Systems and Schlegel Research Chair in Geriatric Medicine with the Research Institute for Aging. "We need to distinguish between small-scale living and small-scale housing, using architectural features to create uncrowded and home-like spaces - but within a sufficiently resilient infrastructure to avoid critical staff shortages such as those experienced by some very small homes in Italy and the United States."

In the U.S., data from geospatial analysis and cellphone tracking showed that outbreaks were more likely when staff commuted from neighbourhoods with high viral circulation, and in large homes with more staff traffic. The researchers said that in the case of Ontario, simulations found that 31 per cent of infections and 31 per cent of deaths could have been prevented if all Ontario long-term care residents had had single rooms. However, 30,000 new private rooms would have been needed.

"Policymakers need to reimagine long-term care infrastructure in a post-pandemic world, keeping in mind that smaller homes support better resident outcomes and are more resilient against infectious outbreaks," Heckman said. "New large-scale long-term care home developments should be strongly discouraged." Other factors that would improve resident well-being and curb the spread of viral infections include a dedicated infection control officer in all long-term care homes, proper staffing conditions and high-quality assurance frameworks.Hong Kong, for example, learned from the 2003 SARS outbreak and implemented several policies that led to success when it came to COVID-19.

They developed guidelines for the prevention of communicable diseases in long-term care, including that all homes have an infection control officer, conduct annual outbreak drills and have a permanent stockpile of personal protective equipment and establish visitation rules that address hygiene and PPE use. In addition to robust infection control and communication technologies used in Hong Kong, Heckman believes full-time positions, paid sick leave and mental health and well-being support for staff would make a big difference.

The Hong Kong experience underscores the critical importance of learning health systems, of which a culture of quality assurance is an intrinsic component. Ontario, and most Canadian provinces, already have the required information infrastructure to achieve a learning health system. Based on standardized international Resident Assessment Instrument systems, developed by an international consortium of which Waterloo is a principal leader, their use by communities of practice has led to reductions in inappropriate antipsychotic use and better health outcomes for long-term care residents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. concerned about removal of El Salvador judges, attorney general

The United States is concerned about the ouster of all five judges from El Salvadors constitutional chamber and the removal of the top government prosecutor, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Sunday...

Syria's Assad grants amnesties before presidential election

Syrian President Bashar Assad issued a decree Sunday granting amnesty and reducing sentences for several categories of crime committed before May 2, state news agency SANA said.SANA did not give a reason for the amnesty but it came days bef...

Former PM Deve Gowda congratulates Mamata, Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and DMK leader M K Stalin for their stellar performance in the Assembly elections in their respe...

Congress's Assam president Ripun Bora resigns after poll debacle, sends letter to Sonia Gandhi.

Congresss Assam president Ripun Bora resigns after poll debacle, sends letter to Sonia Gandhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021