Left Menu

Consuming fruits, vegetables may help lead stress-free life

Looking forward to living a stress-free life? Eating a diet rich in fruit and vegetables may help you.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 19:19 IST
Consuming fruits, vegetables may help lead stress-free life
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Looking forward to living a stress-free life? Eating a diet rich in fruit and vegetables may help you. Researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU) suggest that eating a diet rich in fruit and vegetables is associated with less stress.

The study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition examined the link between fruit and vegetable intake and stress levels of more than 8,600 Australians aged between 25 and 91 participating in the Australian Diabetes, Obesity, and Lifestyle (AusDiab) Study from Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute. The findings revealed people who ate at least 470 grams of fruit and vegetables daily had 10 per cent lower stress levels than those who consumed less than 230 grams. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends eating at least 400 grams of fruit and vegetables per day.

Lead researcher, PhD candidate Simone Radavelli-Bagatini from ECU's Institute for Nutrition Research, said the study strengthens the link between diets rich in fruit and vegetables and mental wellbeing. "We found that people who have higher fruit and veggie intakes are less stressed than those with lower intakes, which suggests diet plays a key role in mental wellbeing," said Radavelli-Bagatini.

A growing issue Mental health conditions are an increasing problem in Australia and around the world. Around one in two Australians will experience a mental health issue in their lifetime. Globally, approximately 1 in 10 people live with a mental health disorder.

According to Radavelli-Bagatini, some stress is considered normal, but long-term exposure can significantly impact mental health. "Long-term and unmanaged stress can lead to a range of health problems including heart disease, diabetes, depression and anxiety so we need to find ways to prevent and possibly alleviate mental health problems in the future," she said.

The benefits of a healthy diet are well known, but only 1 in 2 Australians eat the recommended two serves of fruit per day and fewer than 1 in 10 eat the recommended five serves of vegetables each day. "Previous studies have shown the link between fruit and vegetable consumption and stress in younger adults, but this is the first time we're seeing similar results across adults of all ages," Radavelli-Bagatini said.

"The study's findings emphasise that it's important for people to have a diet rich in fruit and vegetables to potentially minimise stress." Food and mood

While the mechanisms behind how fruit and vegetable consumption influence stress is still unclear, Radavelli-Bagatini said key nutrients could be a factor. "Vegetables and fruits contain important nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, flavonoids and carotenoids that can reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, and therefore improve mental wellbeing," she said."Inflammation and oxidative stress in the body are recognised factors that can lead to increased stress, anxiety and lower mood."

"These findings encourage more research into diet and specifically what fruits and vegetables provide the most benefits for mental health." The research is part of ECU's recently launched Institute for Nutrition Research, which aims to investigate how nutrition can help prevent and treat chronic health conditions.

'Fruit and vegetable intake is inversely associated with perceived stress across the adult lifespan' was published in Clinical Nutrition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP statement on Israeli attack on building housing AP office

An Israeli airstrike destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets on Saturday.All AP employees and freelancers evacuated the building safely.AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt...

149 deaths, 13,565 fresh virus cases in Rajasthan

As many as 149 people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Saturday as 13,565 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the states infection count to 8,49,379, according to an official report.So far, the infection has killed 6,621 people in the state....

Ibrahimovic out of Euro 2020 due to knee injury

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss the upcoming European Championship because of a knee injury, the Swedish soccer federation said Saturday.Ibrahimovic limped out of AC Milans 3-0 win at Juventus last weekend and the Sweden forward had further te...

COVID-19 patients on home care should not take Remdesivir: AIIMS doctors

COVID-19 patients on home care should not take Remdesivir medication and they should get admitted at a hospital if the oxygen level drops below 94, AIIMS doctors advised on Saturday. The doctors were addressing a webinar on Medication and C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021