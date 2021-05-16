Jill Biden's custom made bag features hand-painted portraits of her dogs

First Lady Jill Biden recently stepped off 'Air Force One' toting a one-of-a-kind accessory: a custom Valentino Rockstud purse featuring hand-painted portraits of the Bidens' German Shepherds, Major and Champ. According to Page Six, the 69-year-old First Lady reportedly carried the personalised purse en route to a vaccination centre in Charleston, West Virginia, on Thursday. She paired it with a light pink blazer and pearls.

Jill also toted it during a trip to Colorado Springs earlier this month. The design is a fitting tribute to man's best friend, as it also includes Biden's first initial, 'J,' alongside the two presidential pooches.

As reported by Page Six, Biden is not the only famous fan of dog-themed designer duds. Kendall Jenner has two Staud bags (USD 395) painted with pictures of her pup, Pyro, while Paris Hilton even treated her Chihuahua to an itty-bitty USD 5,500 Hermes purse. When 3-year-old Major and 12-year-old Champ moved into the White House this year, they marked the return of animals to the residence following four pet-free years.

Page Six reported that Major also made history as the first shelter dog to live in the White House. The pooch later experienced some "ruff" press following two biting incidents in his first months as First Dog. The First Lady said on the 'Today' show in April that the younger German Shepherd was getting training to adjust to life in his new home.

She added that the training included getting him more comfortable with felines, as a future First Cat is "waiting in the wings." (ANI)

