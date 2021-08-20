It's Never too Early to Plan own Funeral

Although it might sound like a strange thing to do, planning your own funeral long before you have passed away actually makes perfect sense. Think about it, when you have died, your loved ones will be going through a difficult time, and trying to deal with the sadness and grief can be very difficult. On top of all of that, having to organize a funeral will make matters much worse. The emotional stress involved with dealing with the death of a loved one and having to make sure that the funeral goes to plan can be hard.

Most people don't think about dying, so planning for it might feel a bit strange. But at the same time, we are all going to pass away at some stage. To give your family and friends time to deal with your death, organizing your funeral arrangements in advance will help.

Don't assume that planning for your own funeral is going to be a walk in the park. There is a lot of work that needs to be done, but once you have done it, you will never have to do it again in the future.

Document your Final Wishes

It is important that you document your final wishes and share them with your loved ones before the funeral. If you are not very good at using modern technology, you can write this down on a piece of paper and hand a copy to each member of your family or a few of your close friends. However, pieces of paper are known to go missing, so it might be worth your while sending each person a copy online. You can forward it to your loved ones on a social networking messaging platform or by email. There are plenty of cloud-sharing services out there which might prove to be a more secure option. Wherever you decide to store your final wishes, make sure that your family members can access the documents. If you send it to them online, they should have no issues accessing it on their smartphone.

This way, your loved ones can read your final wishes and they can follow what you have instructed them to do. If you don't provide them with these details, they will have to make some tough choices. Keep in mind that a lot of folks who are grieving the loss of a family member or friend are often stressed while preparing for the funeral. The last thing you would want is for your loved ones to argue while organizing your final wishes. If you haven't already written down your last wishes, there might be several people trying to figure out how you would have planned your funeral, which often leads to problems.

Would you like for your remains to be buried?

A lot of folks have an idea of what they would like to have done with their body after they pass away, but if you don't organize it yourself, you will have to rely on your loved ones.

If you want to be buried, you must first look for a casket. Take a look in your local funeral home to see what they have in stock. However, there are lots of folks these days purchasing caskets online. You can save a small fortune by purchasing caskets on the web, and you will have plenty of options. If you do buy a casket through an online store like Trusted Caskets, make sure you look into how long it will take for the casket to ship. A lot of these services will give their customers a guarantee that their casket will arrive within 24 hours. You will want to forward a copy of your receipt and all of the information of the casket company to your loved ones who will be organizing the funeral.

What are the Different Burial Options?

However, before you spend a lot of cash on a casket, you must ask yourself what type of burial you want. Here are a few examples:

In the ground: The most common burial is when a casket with the body inside is placed 6 feet into the ground.

Natural burial: This is when the remains are put into the ground without a casket or any other type of burial vault so that it can naturally decompose. If you want your remains to naturally decompose but you would still like to be buried in a casket, you should consider investing in a biodegradable casket. Although very few traditional funeral homes stock these caskets, you should have better luck sourcing one online.

Lawn Crypt: There are two different types of lawn crypts for a burial. There is an in-ground and an above-ground lawn crypt. Those who opt for an in-ground lawn crypt will have to invest in a pre-made tomb, which is made up of steel and concrete. Each casket that is placed in a ground lawn crypt is stacked on top of one another. These strong caskets are designed to last for several years. An above-ground lawn casket is the same idea, apart from it hasn't being buried in the ground.

Another option that is popular with people who want to be buried alongside their family members and nobody else is called a private mausoleum. However, this burial will cost you a lot of money.

What if I want to be Cremated?

If you wish to be cremated, make sure that you explain to your loved ones where you would like to have your ashes spread. However, spreading ashes might not be as straightforward as you imagine. When you have thought of areas where you would like to have your ashes spread, you will want to find out whether or not the location you have chosen allows for ashes. For example, a lot of avid sports fans want to have the ashes spread in their beloved club's stadium, but very few stadiums allow for it. To make sure you can legally place ashes in a certain area, consider contacting the local government officials first. For more information, you might want to contact a team of lawyers for advice. Don't assume that you can put your ashes wherever you like. Plus, if you want to have your ashes spread abroad, getting them on the plane might be difficult.

Organize the Funeral

Some people only want a small send off, while others want to organize a big funeral. To help you, we have created this small checklist:

Where will the funeral be held?: If most of your friends and family members don't live in the area you currently live in, you might want to have your funeral held closer to the location where you come from. If this is the case you will have to organize a way they can transport your remains.

Would you like music during your funeral? If so, what songs would you like and when would you like for them to be played? If you would like a loved one to sing or play music during your funeral make sure you speak with them well in advance. If they are very close to you they might not want to perform during your funeral.

Attendees: If you don't organize your funeral yourself, it will be somebody else's job to inform others about your passing and your funeral arrangements. However, if they don't know them personally, they won't be able to contact them. Write a list of everyone you want at your funeral, and include contact information so somebody can make them aware of your passing. Write down as much contact information as possible including their home address, telephone number, email address, and social networking account information. Also, write down the names of the people you don't want coming to the funeral.

Obituary: Although you don't make the obituary, consider writing down some key topics you would like addressed during your funeral.

Where would you like the funeral reception to be held?

If you would like a certain type of flowers for your funeral, speak to employees at your local flower store. If you can't find flowers you like, consider asking the staff members at the funeral home for recommendations.

How can you pay for your Funeral?

Unfortunately, funerals can cost a lot of cash. However, by paying for it yourself will help your loved ones a lot. Family members will appreciate that you have gone out of your way to pay for and organize the event. The cost of funerals has put a lot of people in financial difficulty. In fact, a lot of families are not in the financial position to pay for the cost of the funeral outright. Instead, a lot of them have to borrow money from money lenders. It can take several years for the entire loan to be paid back.

A lot of people pay for their own funeral out of their own back pocket. It's great if you are in a position that you can afford the funeral with your current savings, however, if you don't currently have enough money, consider putting a small bit aside each month. However, if you die in the meantime you won't have enough to pay for the entire process.

A lot of folks take out a life insurance policy that will cover their burial expenses. If you are a senior, keep an eye out for the "burial insurance for seniors" policy.

If you are leaving your estate and your valuables to your loved ones, you can deduct the cost of the funeral against the total of the estate. However, liquidating your estate can take years, but the family will have to pay for the funeral there and then.

