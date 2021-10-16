Left Menu

There's a 'Succession'-inspired ice cream!

Season 3 of 'Succession' is almost here, and an ice cream joint in the US called Ample Hills is celebrating with a new flavour inspired by the Emmy-winning HBO series.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 15:28 IST
There's a 'Succession'-inspired ice cream!
Poster of 'Succession' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Season 3 of 'Succession' is almost here, and an ice cream joint in the US called Ample Hills is celebrating with a new flavour inspired by the Emmy-winning HBO series. The acclaimed ice cream brand, which ships nationwide in addition to its 10 scoop shops across New York City and New Jersey, will start selling a "S'more on the Floor" flavour this Sunday, reported People magazine.

If the name sounds familiar, that's because it comes from the HBO show's iconic "Boar on the Floor" scene from season 2 -- one of the series' most memorable moments. As the name suggests, it included multiple characters being forced to act like pigs during a game where only family patriarch Logan Roy knew the rules. It was both entertaining and a little disturbing to watch.

Ample Hills' "S'more on the Floor" is more enjoyable. It features milk chocolate marshmallow ice cream with marshmallow scotch swirls, chocolate-dipped graham cracker cookies, and chocolate "Greg" sprinkles (another nod to the series, this time after Nicholas Braun's character, cousin Greg). Fans of the Emmy-winning series helped pick the name and ingredients for Ample Hills' 'Succession'-inspired flavour in an online contest that launched back in August.

Lauren Kaelin, Ample Hills' creative director, added a watercolour, hand-painted label depicting the show's cast. The third season of 'Succession' also premieres on Sunday.

The series, created by Jesse Armstrong, follows the Roy family as they prepare for the next phase of their media conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo, amid Logan's (Brian Cox) declining health. In addition to Braun and Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Hiam Abbass, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, and Arian Moayed also feature in the show. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021