Extra brain processing during sleep enhances learning of new motor skills: Study

Practice makes perfect, but sleep helps, too. Learning and executing a new motor skill can be enhanced if you can get additional memory processing during sleep, according to a recent study led by researchers at Northwestern University.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-10-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 22:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Practice makes perfect, but sleep helps, too. Learning and executing a new motor skill can be enhanced if you can get additional memory processing during sleep, according to a recent study led by researchers at Northwestern University. The study was published in the journal JNeurosci.

Researchers compared how well participants performed a challenging motor task with and without the extra processing during sleep. The participants played a computer game using a myoelectric computer interface, which enabled them to move a cursor by activating specific arm muscles. Each command to move the cursor in a particular direction was paired with a unique sound; after practicing, the participants played the game blindfolded and moved the cursor based on the sound cue alone.

After completing a test round, the participants took a 90-minute nap. The researchers played half of the sound cues during the nap, reactivating the motor memories associated with each cue.

After the nap, the participants performed the motions cued during sleep better than the uncued ones: it took less time to move the cursor, the cursor traveled a more direct route, and fewer superfluous muscles were activated. These results show we can improve the performance of new motor skills by reactivating memories during sleep. This approach could be a way to enhance rehabilitation for stroke or other neurological disorders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

