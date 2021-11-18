Celebrate the men in your life this International Men's Day with these special gifting ideas

While Women's Day or Children's Day are occasions that are widely known and commemorated, International Men's Day, which falls on November 19, is a lesser talked about occasion, celebrated annually to honour the daily men in our lives who bring around a positive impact. It's a day to celebrate their achievements and contributions towards the nation, union, society, community, family, marriage, and childcare. The broader and ultimate aim of the day is to promote basic humanitarian values, as well as awareness towards men's issues like toxic masculinity, male mental health and the prevalence of suicide in men, basically bringing to light the various issues that men face.

Inaugurated in 1992 on February 7 by Thomas Oaster, the project of International Men's Day was conceived one year earlier on February 8, 1991. It was re-initialised in 1999 in Trinidad and Tobago. It's currently celebrated in several countries including India, the USA, the UK, Australia, Singapore, Canada, Hungary, etc. Though, the topics that International Men's Day highlights are are needed to be more talked about, year-round, however, November 19 is especially the time of the year when the men in our lives should be appreciated and reminded about the love we have for them.

This can be anyone, your husband, father, brother, boyfriend, or friend, but don't skip the opportunity to show them some love by sending them good wishes and a thoughtful present. To help you out with this, we have curated this list of gifting ideas to bring a smile to their face. 1. For the gym freak men

This unique dumbbell water bottle will make a quirky gift for the gym addict in your life, whether it's for your husband, brother, or kid. They can take this bottle to the gym and use it to stay hydrated during their workout. We're confident that his gym buddies will notice this water bottle because of its unique design. 2. For the man who's a writer

Add a personal touch to an average pen by engraving the name of a person on it. Be it your writer friend or partner, this personalised roller pen is best to surprise them on Men's Day and inspire them to write more and better. 3. For the fashionista

Even if your man has a closet full of shoes, adding more to his collection is never a bad idea. Choose a pair of shoes from his favourite brand in his favourite colour, and you are just done with a perfect gifting idea for International Men's Day. 4. For the man who embraces his suave

There are so many available options that it can be a little confusing for you to choose for the person you are appreciating, however, this is the time to keep an eye on the kind of things they like, whether they prefer analogue, digital, or smartwatches, present them with that and enhance their suave. 5. For the tech fanatic

Most men are unanimously known to love tech and music is also something that is part of most people's life. Hence, gift him with a pair of great headphones so that even on the days that he is feeling low, the beats of music can uplift him and bring back that lost joy on his face. Though sometimes men can be notoriously difficult to shop for, these excellent gift ideas are sure to impress every man in your life and make International Men's Day memorable for them. (ANI)

