4 Ways To Reduce The Carbon Footprint Of Your Office Space

With so much emphasis on climate change in 2021, the majority of us do everything we can to live a "greener" life at home. We recycle more, use less electricity and opt to walk instead of drive to the local supermarket. Meanwhile, at the office, computers stay on 24/7, paper is wasted on a daily basis and the air conditioning is running to the tune of 16°C all day, every day.

We'll be honest -- it's easy to let our eco-conscious practices slip a little at work. After all, with so many things to do and deadlines to meet, the last thing you want to be doing is policing your paper usage or worrying about the energy bill. Thankfully, reducing your carbon footprint at work doesn't have to be a complicated affair. Today, we look at 4 ways in which you can reduce your office's environmental impact, so keep on reading to find out more.

1. Always Opt For Green Appliances and Electronics

Without a doubt, one of the easiest and most impactful ways of reducing the carbon footprint of your office space is to always opt for green appliances and electronics, like kitchen appliances with higher energy efficiency ratings in your break room, and Epson EcoTank Printers over other more wasteful printer models with lower page yields and even higher printing costs.

Whether it's buying new office equipment or replacing existing outdated ones, always look at the energy star rating of any new appliance you are considering in order to figure out how efficiently it will run in your space.

Choosing energy-efficient equipment takes close to zero effort on anyone's part but can make a significant huge difference to drastically reduce your office's carbon footprint. Thankfully, more and more businesses are now channelling their efforts into producing green appliances and electronics and one perfect example of that would be the EcoTanks and other models with high yield ink bottles that completely eliminate the need for traditional printer cartridges, thus greatly reducing the number of low-capacity cartridges that end up in landfills every year.

2. Avoid Single-Use Coffee Cups, Cutlery and Plastics

So many of us do our part by bringing reusable bags to the supermarket, keep-cups to the local cafe and by avoiding plastic straws and cutlery in our personal lives. However, a lot of the time these behaviours don't always translate into our hectic office lifestyles. An estimated 1 billion single-use coffee cups land up in Australian landfills each year and considering each coffee cup can take up to 30 years to degrade. That is a lot of unnecessary waste, not to mention a great burden being placed on the planet.

Offering free coffee is considered one of the best perks amongst employees, but it is important to note that it doesn't come without a significant amount of carbon dioxide emission. Similarly, single use cutlery, plates and plastics break down into microparticles that contaminate and pollute our environment.

The solution here is really quite simple: replace single-use coffee cups, cutlery and plastics with reusable mugs, silverware and plates. It's a tiny investment for your business that will have a profound positive effect on the environment.

3. Promote Paperless

The average office worker uses up to 50kg of paper a year -- the equivalent of 10,000 sheets of printer paper per employee. Multiply that by the number of employees you have and the numbers truly start to skyrocket. The best way to combat excess paper usage is to promote a paperless office culture. Ensure that employees print only when necessary and be sure to use your printer's two-sided print feature whenever possible.

Although paperless offices have been touted for decades, many workplaces are still littered with unnecessary printouts and paper waste. If printing is an absolute must, we highly recommend looking into recycled A4 copy paper.

4. Watch That Thermostat

Lastly, watching your thermostat by optimising your office heating and air conditioning is key to operating in an eco-friendly office environment. Complaints about office temperature are common amongst employees which is why it makes perfect sense to invest in more energy-efficient cooling and heating systems.

It's also worth noting that adjusting the thermostat by setting it back 10 or so degrees overnight can have a massive impact on reducing your carbon footprint. In fact, there is a difference of 1 percent on the energy bill for each degree if your thermostat setback time is eight hours long. Be sure to seal windows, doors and gaps in floorboards too, just so that heat or cold air is not escaping.

