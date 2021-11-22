7 tips to keep your skin hydrated and moisturized

All of us crave soft and glowing skin but obviously that is not quite simple with the increasing pollution level and exposure to UV rays. Hydrated skin is an indication of healthy and radiant skin. Hydration and ample moisturization are big contributing factors in maintaining the youthful properties of the skin. Further, our skin yearns for hydration not just during winter but throughout the year to deal with the loss of moisture due to sun exposure and pollution.

Here are some suggestions by beauty expert Shahnaz Husain that you can follow to increase the level of skin hydration naturally: Use natural moisturizers for skincare and masks

Aloe Vera gel or juice can be applied directly to the skin daily. Leave on for 20 minutes and wash off with plain water. Aloe Vera is a natural moisturizer and helps the skin to retain moisture. It is an antioxidant and protects the skin from oxidation damage, thus delaying the visible signs of ageing on the skin. Aloe Vera keeps the skin soft and has healing properties too. You can also make a moisturizing cream with it. Mix equal quantities of aloe Vera gel and mineral water and heat till it forms a cream. When it cools, store it in an airtight jar. Another less talked about ingredient but an absolute elixir when talking about skin benefits is ripe papaya. A ripe papaya and honey face mask is filled with vitamins and anti-oxidants. Papaya is a fruit that has abundant amounts of Vitamin C, flavonoids and papain which helps in getting rid of dead cells and facilitates the unclogging of pores. Making a blend of papaya puree, with one tablespoon of honey and two teaspoons of milk will give you a highly nutritious mixture. Put this mask on for 15 minutes and rinse it off with warm water.

Make sure to include vitamin and zinc-rich food When we talk about incorporating food rich in Vitamin, we are specifically considering Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Vitamin E along with Zinc in your daily diet. Further, the intake of green tea, an antioxidant, and turmeric can also help in making your skin more supple and soft. Vegetables, fruits and beverages such as sweet potato, Watermelon, Kiwi, Almond, Oats, Milk, Avocado, etc, have numerous health benefits.

Avoid hot water Water is an important factor because we use it every day. So, avoid hot water and ensure that you wash and bathe with lukewarm or cool water. What happens with hot water is that it causes the skin to dry out too quickly, leading to visible signs of premature ageing.

Embrace regular exfoliation Regular exfoliation is important to remove the dead skin cells that accumulate on the skin. Exfoliation, with the use of scrubs, helps to remove dead cells effectively when applied and rubbed gently on the skin. This also helps the skin to absorb other products. There are many ingredients easily available at home that can be used to make a great exfoliator such as oats, green tea, honey and sugar, cinnamon powder and honey, ground almonds and yoghurt.

Keep your body hydrated This cannot be stressed enough that for supple and hydrated skin, your body would logically require plenty of water. Drinking two litres or eight glasses of water a day is advised for glowing skin.

Apply Sunscreen Make sure that you are applying sunscreen before venturing out of your home every single day. Apply the sunscreen 20 minutes before going out in the sun. Sunscreens prevent moisture loss from sun exposure.

Apply Moisturizer Apply moisturizer daily on your face and body to moisturize the skin and prevent moisture loss. After bathing, apply moisturizing body lotion immediately, while the skin is still damp, to seal in moisture.

