Japan's Leisure Industry

A new and promising industry in Japan is IR, a large-scale resort development. An IR is a tourist attraction complex that combines international conference and exhibition facilities, recreational facilities such as shopping malls and museums, domestic travel proposal facilities, hotels, restaurants, theaters, cinemas, theme parks, sports facilities, spas, and casinos.

But, a dark cloud is gathering over the IR business, which is attracting attention as a new integrated resort business in Japan.

Procedures are underway to invite each candidate site to Japan, and while the candidate sites have been narrowed down to Osaka, Wakayama, Nagasaki and other prefectures, a final decision on the attraction of IR has yet to be made, with Yokohama City announcing its withdrawal.

Japanese people's attitudes toward betting are more unimpressive than one might think, and it is also the national character of the Japanese people that many people think it takes away their income and does not add to their economic policies.

The Japanese government has made these resort IRs a pillar of its economic measures. Assuming that IRs are established in three locations in Japan, the economic impact is said to be about 5.5 trillion if the facilities are of the same size and revenue as Marina Bay Sands, and the government's aim is to allow not only the wealthy but also many citizens to enjoy the glamorous world of betting. The government's aim is to allow not only the wealthy but also many citizens to enjoy the world of glamorous betting. It is also hoped that the revenue generated by the IR resorts will lead to the redistribution of income.

However, the framework of Japan's Resort IR Law means that after the government creates the IR system, each local government will be involved in its operation. According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, the number of foreign visitors to Japan in 2019 is 31.882 million, up 2.2% from the previous year. This is the highest number since the statistics began in 1964 and a record high. Japan had been in a great position as a tourism nation, and was promoting IR on the wave, but the situation changed drastically with the appearance of the virus that covered the world. With the construction of large facilities for the Olympics, the environment surrounding IR quickly turned negative due to the fear that if a mistake was made, it would be a repetition of the hacono administration.

Moving from Land-based to online

This resort plan will surely fail if it is not revised to adapt to the current world situation. Now that this view has been reinforced, experts are warning that IR policies and business plans made before the infection spreads should be reviewed as soon as possible. The three regions that were aiming to attract IR are all reviewing the construction of the massive facilities required by the government and the prospects for attracting visitors, revenue and economic benefits to match. In response to this global situation, many things and events have been put online in Japan as well. Not only work and meetings but also education, games and other forms of entertainment are moving online in a big way. If you want to know more about it, please refer to this detailed article.

In a country of 120 million people, the game or entertainment industry are a major source of employment for the Japanese people, and there is a lot of interest in the future of this resort project.

