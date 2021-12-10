No Botox for camels? Over 40 disqualified from Saudi Arabia's beauty contest

Over 40 camels were kicked out of a beauty contest in Saudi Arabia for receiving Botox injections and other artificial physical enhancements ahead of the event. The popular King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, which launched at the beginning of December, invites the breeders of the camels to compete for USD 66 million in prize money, reported CNN.

According to the contest's rules, Botox injections, and other cosmetic alterations are not allowed. However, many breeders have been accused of following unethical practices to make their camels more likely to win, such as injecting silicone and fillers.

After learning about the news, netizens have expressed their views. "Finally someone is doing something about the unrealistic expectations these pageants creat," a social media user tweeted.

"This botox thing is getting out of hand," another one wrote. This year, around 147 cases of tampering have been imposed on the organisers. The camels were examined physically and clinically in order to detect tampering. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)