What to do if your car breaks down in the middle of the road

You're driving to work around 8:45 A.M. on a Monday morning. Resumption is 9 A.M., which means you're fifteen minutes out. Then all of a sudden, your SUV decides to go on a vacation and breaks down.

What would you do?

Call your auto guy to come and fix it? Well, that sounds like a nice plan. But remember the part where we said you're fifteen minutes late; what if he doesn't arrive in time?

"Ok, I can find a car service near me?" Another great idea. But what if you're in the middle of nowhere and you can't find such around?

Honestly speaking, these things happen. The best thing you can do is to know the actions to take in these moments. Luckily, that's what we're here to teach.

Get it off the road

First of all, you need to get the car off the road. I know you want to jump out and check a thing or two that could be wrong with it. For now, you need to first hold off with that thought.

Once you notice it has shut down, simply maneuver your way to the side of the road and keep it parked there. Situations like these are what emergency brakes are made for, so put yours to use.

Mind you, while trying to get off the main road, you shouldn't forget to turn on the hazard lights. This will help incoming drivers know that you're slowing down. Otherwise, someone may just ram into you or yell at you for slowing down the traffic.

Stay in the car

Once you've successfully gotten it to a safe spot, engage the parking brake, turn off the ignition but keep the hazard lights on. Ensure you stay in your car and keep your car windows shut while doing all these.

Notify 911

It's possible someone might walk close to offer assistance. While still in your car, gesture to them to call the police. You, too, should do the same.

Notify your insurance company

If you have auto insurance, and if the insurance includes roadside assistance, give a call to your insurance company. They could send in a tow truck to help you out.

Now reassess the situation

While waiting for a tow truck or the police, you can push the car further to a safer spot. That is if you feel the current position isn't safe enough. And to do that, you may need extra hands.

Be careful when stepping out of the car. If possible, come out through the other side of the driver's seat. And if you must come out through the driver's side, ensure you look through the window to see that traffic isn't building upon that part of the road.

Diagnose the problem

Now that the car and you are in a safe space, it's time to assess the vehicle to understand the situation. If you're familiar with the engine, that's a great asset as you can easily do some quick checks to figure out what's going on.

However, if you don't know much about it, then there's no problem. Just look around for the little things that could have gone wrong – like a loose battery cable, a flat tire, or a blown fuse.

Be careful while inspecting the car as certain parts of the engine may still be hot; remember you were driving before it shut down.

If you're lucky to figure out what's wrong and it happens to be something you can fix, then that's good news. Bring out your toolkit (if you have one with you) and get it done.

Important Note: It's highly unlikely that the cause of the breakdown is tire-related. However, you still want to check the four wheels to be sure the tires are in good condition. This is important for when you want to get or tow the car out of there. If the tires aren't looking good, you may need to call a tire repair near me service and wait until one arrives.

Try to fix things

For those of us without a background in auto repair, figuring out the cause of a car breakdown can be a lot of work, let alone fixing things.

However, that doesn't mean one can't try. Follow these tips to try your bit.

Check the battery terminals: Open the car hood and inspect the battery terminals to see whether they're well-fitted. If one or both terminals are displaced from their position, bring out a socket wrench and sockets to fit them back on. If you don't have these tools, you can only hope a good Samaritan around does. Otherwise, you may need to wait until your mechanic arrives.

Open the car hood and inspect the battery terminals to see whether they're well-fitted. If one or both terminals are displaced from their position, bring out a socket wrench and sockets to fit them back on. If you don't have these tools, you can only hope a good Samaritan around does. Otherwise, you may need to wait until your mechanic arrives. Identify the negative and positive terminals: Before doing anything, you first need to understand which terminal is the positive and which is negative. The negative terminal is the terminal with a red rubber covering and a negative sign (-) displayed on the battery near the terminal. And the positive terminal is, well, the other one.

Before doing anything, you first need to understand which terminal is the positive and which is negative. The negative terminal is the terminal with a red rubber covering and a negative sign (-) displayed on the battery near the terminal. And the positive terminal is, well, the other one. Fix the negative terminal first : Once identified, connect the terminal head connected to the battery cable onto the respective terminal and adjust the bolts until the terminal head is tightly attached to the battery terminal.

: Once identified, connect the terminal head connected to the battery cable onto the respective terminal and adjust the bolts until the terminal head is tightly attached to the battery terminal. Fix the positive terminal next : Repeat on the opposite side by attaching the terminal head to the positive (+) terminal.

: Repeat on the opposite side by attaching the terminal head to the positive (+) terminal. Check the fuse box: After the battery, the next is the fuse box. If there are no issues with the battery, then the problem may be from the fuse box. You can locate the fuse box next to the battery. Open this box to see if any of these fuses are blown. You can tell if a fuse is blown by the black soot inside their casing.

After the battery, the next is the fuse box. If there are no issues with the battery, then the problem may be from the fuse box. You can locate the fuse box next to the battery. Open this box to see if any of these fuses are blown. You can tell if a fuse is blown by the black soot inside their casing. Check the spark plug: If when you tried to start the engine, it gave a weird sound; the problem is probably from the spark plugs. If you have the tools to remove spark plugs (a ratchet and a spark-plug wrench), then you may be able to clean the plugs. But if not, then there's nothing you can do.

Final thoughts

In the end, you may realize that you need a mechanic to fix the problem. In the meantime, while waiting for your car to be fixed, you may use a rental car near me service to get out of there.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)