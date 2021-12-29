Left Menu

Children confront peers but varies across cultures: Study

A new study has found that children globally will challenge peers if they break the 'rules', but how they challenge them varies between cultures.

29-12-2021
A new study has found that children globally will challenge peers if they break the 'rules', but how they challenge them varies between cultures. The study has been published in the 'Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences Journal'.

Led by the University of Plymouth, UK, and Freie Universitat Berlin, Germany, the study analyzed the behavior of 376 children aged five to eight from eight societies in Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America. The children were each taught to play a block sorting game - with half taught to sort the blocks by color, and a half taught to sort them by shape. They were then put into pairs, with one playing the game and the other observing.

The research showed that observers intervened more often when the other child appeared to play by the wrong set of rules. The more a child intervened, the more likely their partner was to change their behavior. The study also showed that the type of intervention varied - with children from rural areas using imperative verbal protest more than children from urban areas. The study was the first to analyze children's behavior in challenging norm violations across cultures worldwide and added to our understanding of how norms allowed people to achieve coordination and cooperation.

Lead author Dr. Patricia Kanngiesser from the University of Plymouth said, "What is new about this study is that we observed children's behaviors and traveled worldwide to do so - we didn't ask children what they intended to do, but measured what they actually did in real-life social interactions." "It was also really interesting to see that how the children corrected each other varied by location. To our surprise, children from rural small-scale communities protested as much or even more than children from urban settings. We assumed that, because everyone knows everyone else in small-scale communities, direct interventions would be less common, as people could rely on more indirect ways such as reputation to ensure compliance with rules. But we actually found the opposite to be true," she added.

"The next step is to explore further what motivates children to intervene and how they learn to intervene. For example, do they learn from adults or older children around them how to react to rule-breaking?" she concluded.

