Talk to a Girl Correctly: All the Secrets of Effective Communication

To start a conversation and lead it, learn to ask the right questions. The conversation is based on open questions. Open-ended questions do not require a specific, one-word answer. Such questions begin with the words "how", "what do you think", "where", "interesting, what if …".

How to Choose a Topic for Conversation

Topics to avoid:

salary,

place of work,

ex-partner,

health issues,

personal problems,

family secrets,

religion.

Men's topics are also not worth touching on. Exceptions — if the girl herself is interested in cars, computers, sports.

Topics that you can talk about on a first date with a girl:

funny cases at school,

esotericism,

pets, etc.

The key is to keep the conversation easy and positive.

Moving the conversation from one topic to another

When the topic for conversation has run out of steam, change it to another. It must be done naturally. You can deftly move from one topic to another with the help of an open question. At the same time, the second theme seems to cling to the previous one.

How to end a conversation properly

In order for the girl to wait for a date with you in the future, end the conversation at the peak of interest. This does not mean that you should abruptly get up and leave. Say that today, it is time for you to leave, but you will be happy to meet again. Don't let the girl get tired of you.

For a first date, 1-1.5 hours is enough for her to have curiosity and a desire to get to know you better. If you delay communication with the girl you like, then emotions will go to zero, and she will become bored. After a date with such a guy, she will have an unpleasant aftertaste. Persuading her to go for the second will be more difficult.

Helpful Tips

Here are four useful tips that will come in handy in a conversation with a girl you like:

1. Lies are excluded

Remember, any lie will be revealed sooner or later. You can make a mistake, forget what you said, or friends will accidentally reveal the truth. Your facial expression, look, body movements, and voice can express that you are not telling the truth.

2. Obscene expressions repel decent girls

Don't use swear words if you don't want to ruin her good impression. This also includes parasitic words that are repeated very often.

3. Complaints are not allowed

The worst thing you can do is to start complaining about life, work, financial difficulties, health, or an ex-girlfriend. Girls prefer strong and successful guys.

4. Learn to listen

Many people are not able to listen. They interrupt the interlocutor, do not listen to the end, start their story until the interlocutor's story is finished. This causes irritation and confusion. During the conversation, look at the interlocutor, nod your head slightly, and insert leading questions that stimulate further story.

