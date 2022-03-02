Left Menu

Study finds life expectancy disparities in India

According to a new study, life expectancy in India varies across different social groups.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 09:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
According to a new study, life expectancy in India varies across different social groups. The research work based on data from a survey of more than 20 million individuals from nine Indian states has found caste, religion, and indigenous identity significantly influence life expectancy in the country.

Relative to higher-caste Hindus, Adivasi life expectancy is more than 4 years lower, Dalit life expectancy is more than 3 years lower, and Muslim life expectancy is about 1 year lower, as per the study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). The differences are larger in relative terms because overall life expectancy in India is lower. Economic status also plays a pivotal role behind the life expectancy disparities in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

