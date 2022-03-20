Detailed molecular map of skin may develop new skin treatments, reveals study

Left Menu

A new study led by the University of Nottingham, has analysed that a detailed molecular map of skin may help to develop new skin products and treatments.

20-03-2022
A new study led by the University of Nottingham, has analysed that a detailed molecular map of skin may help to develop new skin products and treatments. The study was published in the journal, 'PNAS'.

Researchers used ex vivo full-thickness human skin tissue samples and a single gas cluster ion beam to both sputter through the skin and generate secondary ions, which were analysed using the OrbitrapTM to generate a depth profile. This process showed the range of chemistries and 3D distributions within the stratum corneum and indicate how these relate to fundamental biological processes such as the cholesterol sulphate cycle.

David Scurr, Principal Research Fellow in the School of Pharmacy, led the research and said, "This research gives the chemical structure detail of the stratum corneum never seen before. The information we were able to gather on the complex chemistry of this tough barrier layer has the potential to benefit research into fundamental biological processes, such as those associated with ageing and disease in addition to improving the efficacy of topical delivery." This research was part of a collaboration with a beauty company and the analysis done as part of this study has also shown the penetration profile of the stratum corneum.

The team were able to accurately track the penetration of No7's a beauty product following topical application to the skin surface and detected the peptides responsible for targeting invisible photo-damage that occurs early in the ageing process. Mike Bell, Head of Science Research at No7 Beauty Company said, "Commercially this research is very significant as this technique can offer an improved understanding of topical delivery and therefore lead to the development of more effective peptide-based anti-ageing products." (ANI)

