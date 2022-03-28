Left Menu

Oscars 2022 red carpet: Celebs bring their fashion A-game to Hollywood's biggest night

Lights. Camera. Fashion! The Oscars red carpet is back and better than ever.

ANI | Los Angeles (California) | Updated: 28-03-2022 08:09 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 08:09 IST
Timothee Chalamet and Jessica Chastain on red carpet of Oscars 2022 (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Lights. Camera. Fashion! The Oscars red carpet is back and better than ever. While last year saw a scaled-down version of the event due to COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions, this year all the glitz and glamour has returned with celebrities sporting dazzling looks on the red carpet of the 94th Academy Awards.

Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Jessica Chastain, Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, Ariana DeBose and more arrived in style at the Oscars 2022 red carpet, reported People magazine. Check out some of the looks here: Zoe Kravitz

The 'Batman' star kept things simple and beautiful with a pastel pink floor-length Saint Laurent dress. Complimenting her minimal look, she added a sparkling choker and stud earrings. Zendaya

Zendaya, who continues to be the star of every red carpet she graces, arrived wearing a dazzling fully beaded silver skirt with a glossy button-up crop top, bold necklace and messy undone updo. Rachel Zegler

The 'West Side Story' star, who recently made headlines over not being invited to the Oscars 2022, was later announced as one of the presenters for the ceremony. The actor turned heads as she arrived wearing Christian Dior SS22 Couture. Jessica Chastain

The actor, who is nominated for an Oscar for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye', was a pastel dream in an ombre Gucci gown with rose gold bodice fading into a fully sequin lavender skirt with tulle hem, plus major chandelier earrings. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman was a vision to behold in her violet custom Armani Prive gown, which she teamed up with a diamond necklace and a striking red lip. Kristen Stewart

Actor Kristen Stewart turned heads in a rather groundbreaking choice of clothing. The 'Spencer' star turned heads when she arrived wearing a custom Chanel short suit. Timothee Chalamet

Chalamet looked dapper as he arrived wearing a sparkling, lace-trimmed Louis Vuitton tux with Cartier gems. Andrew Garfield

The actor sported an eggplant velvet jacket, floppy bow tie and black pants with a David Yurman ring. Olivia Colman

Actor Olivia Colman, who is nominated for 'The Lost Daughter', looked stunning in a silver metallic gown. Ariana DeBose

The actor, who is nominated for 'West Side Story', rocked a crimson pants look with a plunging bodice, wide-leg pants and voluminous cape. Many other stars including Billie Eilish, Lupita Nyong'o, Jada Pinkett Smith, Serena Williams, Mila Kunis and Megan Thee Stallion arrived in style for the award ceremony.The 94th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and the ceremony is being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

The nominations for the Oscars were announced on February 8 this year by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

