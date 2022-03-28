Left Menu

AAP leader Raghav Chadha walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

Senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party Raghav Chadha took a walk down the fashion lane as a showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 12:31 IST
AAP leader Raghav Chadha walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week
AAP leader Raghav Chadha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party, Raghav Chadha took a walk down the fashion lane as a showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week 2022. On Sunday, Chadha walked the ramp for his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

Dressed in a leather jacket, paired with leather pants and matching shoes, he exuded confidence in his ramp debut. An orange belt with lining on shoulders in the same colour stood out in the otherwise all-black outfit.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana also walked the ramp for Sachdeva, flaunting a grey suit with matching jogger pants, sports shoes and sported round glasses with chain. Meanwhile, Chadha has recently been officially elected to the Rajya Sabha as an MP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

 Toronto

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022