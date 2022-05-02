Left Menu

Five serene yet modish outfit ideas perfect for this year's Eid

The annual celebration of sacrifice, Eid al-Fitr, marks the completion of Ramzan, the holy month of fasting. Just a day ahead of it, women will wear a variety of clothing, ranging from the most opulent to cool-girl, dressed-down ensembles that are nevertheless polished and put-together.

So presenting to you ladies, here is a complete guide for you, pick any of the following for this festive season and just steal the show.

1. Anarkali suits You'll stand out in a floor-length Anarkali in lovely pastel colours. To be in style, choose chikankari embroidery or sheer fabrics.

2. Sharara suits These ethnic outfits are in vogue right now. Sharara is a short kurta that is worn with flared or pleated pants. To create a statement during Eid, choose regal colours like green, red, or gold.

3. Palazzo suits This dress is one of the greatest dresses for a faultless appearance since it creates a poised and delicate look. Combine it with traditional jewellery to show off your style on this auspicious occasion.

4. Jacket style suits Try on these designer suits that are new on the trend, and slay the fashion game this Eid.

5. Banarasi dresses This year's Eid styling guide must incorporate Banarsi outfits. When you're weary of dressing up and don't know what to wear, you can't go wrong with a Banarsi dress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

