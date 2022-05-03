Left Menu

Hillary Clinton surprises everyone with her regal entry at Met Gala after 21 years

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, on Monday, made a grand comeback at Met Gala after almost 21 years.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2022 06:24 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 06:24 IST
Hillary Clinton surprises everyone with her regal entry at Met Gala after 21 years
Hillary Clinton at Met Gala 2022 (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, on Monday, made a grand comeback at Met Gala after almost 21 years. Clinton walked the red carpet of the star-studded Met Gala 2022 wearing a red satin gown.

Interestingly, her dress is embroidered with the names of historical American women who have inspired her. The special dress included the names of Madeline Albright, Abigail Adams, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Lady Bird Johnson, and Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, New York Post reported.

The names are embroidered in a beautiful script in the centre of the gown. Clinton's gesture has won many hearts.

"Hillary Clinton looks so beautiful," a social media user tweeted. "Heartfelt tribute," another one wrote.

Prior to Met Gala 2022, Clinton appeared at the fashion night in 2001, where she paid tribute to Jackie Kennedy's time as First Lady. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
3
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022