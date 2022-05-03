Left Menu

Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker arrive in style at Met Gala 2022

Love is in the air! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sealed their Met Gala 2022 red carpet moments with their romance.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2022 07:01 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 07:01 IST
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker at Met Gala 2022 (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
One of the images features Travis and Kourtney walking the red carpet hand-in-hand. The other picture shows them looking into each other's eyes.

One of the images features Travis and Kourtney walking the red carpet hand-in-hand. The other picture shows them looking into each other's eyes.

Speaking of their Met Gala outfits, the two chose to twin in black and white. Kourtney flaunted her toned legs in a high slit black skirt, and Travis looked dapper in a pleated kilt. They paired floor-length skirt with a long-sleeve white shirt.

Met Gala 2022 marks Kourtney and Travis' one of the grand public appearances post their hush-hush wedding in April. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

