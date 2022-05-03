Left Menu

Gigi Hadid turns heads in red corset at Met Gala 2022

Dazzling the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, American supermodel Gigi Hadid turned heads with her attire at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2022 07:45 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 07:45 IST
Gigi Hadid turns heads in red corset at Met Gala 2022
Gigi Hadid (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Dazzling the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, American supermodel Gigi Hadid turned heads with her attire at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. She wore a sultry red corset jumpsuit by Versace and a voluminous matching maroon cape, a creative take on the night's 'Gilded Glamour' theme. She capped off her monochromatic look with hot red knee-high boots and a bold crimson lipstick.

The Met Gala appearance follows the modern pink Prada mini dress and platform heels she wore to the Prince's Trust Gala just days ago in New York City. The 2022 Met Gala marks Gigi's seventh consecutive appearance at the annual event. Since her debut at the fashion event, which was back in 2015, Gigi has certainly seen a lot of changes.

She became a mom when she and on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Khai, in 2020. As per Billboard, for the 2022 Met Gala Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are serving as co-chairs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022