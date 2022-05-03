Left Menu

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson make their relationship 'Met Gala' official

After going undercover at Met Gala last year, Kim Kardashian, on Monday, posed for shutterbugs on the red carpet of this year's edition without any face-obscuring mask and of course without hiding her love for Pete Davidson.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2022 08:13 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 08:13 IST
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
After going undercover at Met Gala last year, Kim Kardashian, on Monday, posed for shutterbugs on the red carpet of this year's edition without any face-obscuring mask and of course without hiding her love for Pete Davidson. Kim arrived for Met Gala 2022 with Pete. And after seeing their pictures from the fashion night, it's safe to say that the two are madly in love with each other.

Speaking of their outfits, Kim wore a replica of Marilyn Monroe's famous gown (originally designed by Bob Mackie), along with a white fuzzy shawl, E! News reported. On the other hand, Pete sported a black suit paired with black sunglasses.

This is one of the couple's first official events together. For the unversed, Kim shares four children -- North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 with her ex-husband Kanye West. She filed to divorce West in February 2021 and was declared legally single this month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

