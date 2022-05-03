Met Gala 2022: Bella Hadid slays in bold, sexy black outfit

Supermodel Bella Hadid arrived at Met Gala 2022 giving off major 'Black Swan' vibes through her look. Bella wore a custom Burberry sculpted black corset with a black lace skirt, patterned tights and on-trend opera gloves.

Hadid paired the look with a big volume updo and kept her jewellery minimal donning a pair of small pearl earrings and a pearl-studded anklet on the top of her tights. The American beauty's unique hairdo's grabbed major attention as she went for two tiny braids parted on either side plunged down behind her ears. Also, she combined a vintage and romantic curled half-up and down style adding up to her entire sexy look.

Her clean and soft makeup look complimented the entire vintage-inspired look. Meanwhile, Bella's sister Gigi wore a sultry red corset jumpsuit by Versace and a voluminous matching maroon cape.

The 2022 Met Gala theme this year was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', with the dress code being 'Gilded Glamour and White Tie'. (ANI)

