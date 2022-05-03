Left Menu

NYC commissioner Laurie Cumbo gets engaged on 2022 Met Gala red carpet

New York City commissioner Laurie Cumbo and Bobby Digi Olisa took their romance to the next level at the 2022 Met Gala by getting engaged on the red carpet at the event.

New York City commissioner Laurie Cumbo and Bobby Digi Olisa took their romance to the next level at the 2022 Met Gala by getting engaged on the red carpet at the event. According to E! News, while walking down the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC, Bobby got down on one knee in front of his now-fiancee and asked her the question.

As Laurie accepted the ring, naturally eyewitnesses then cheered in celebration, following which, the couple shared a kiss before embracing in a long hug. For the event, Laurie had worn a gown embellished with gold sparkles and paired it with white gloves. Meanwhile, Bobby sported a black suit with patent leather shoes.

Though proposals at the Met Gala red carpet are rare occurrences, it's not the first time an engagement has taken place during fashion's biggest night. Back in 2018, rapper 2 Chainz had proposed to his long-time girlfriend Kesha Ward. They are now parents to three children, Halo Epps, Harmony Epps and Heaven Epps. (ANI)

