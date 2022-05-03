Met Gala 2022: Hailey Bieber looks like a vision in a white outfit

Model Hailey Baldwin Bieber turned heads with her angelic appearance at Met Gala 2022. Dressed in a white silk Saint Laurent gown with a halter neckline and high slit, Hailey looked a picture of elegance.

She elevated her dress by accessorising it with black tights and a dramatic silk and feather jacket, People reported. Hailey, who channelled Jerry Hall with her Met Gala 2022 look, paired the satin silk number with a sleek, top knot, sending out serious fashion goals. For make-up, she kept usage of products minimal with a light bronze eyeshadow and sleek eyeliner.

Hailey's Met Gala appearance comes a few months after suffering a blood clot. On the red carpet, she told Vogue of going public with her health scare and diagnosis.

She said, "I mean obviously it was a little bit hard to talk about ... I felt like if it could help anybody, bring light to the situation ... I just wanted to share my story." Met Gala 2022 was conducted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)