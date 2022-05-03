Left Menu

Met Gala 2022: Hailey Bieber looks like a vision in a white outfit

Model Hailey Baldwin Bieber turned heads with her angelic appearance at Met Gala 2022.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 11:03 IST
Met Gala 2022: Hailey Bieber looks like a vision in a white outfit
Hailey Bieber at Met Gala 2022 (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Model Hailey Baldwin Bieber turned heads with her angelic appearance at Met Gala 2022. Dressed in a white silk Saint Laurent gown with a halter neckline and high slit, Hailey looked a picture of elegance.

She elevated her dress by accessorising it with black tights and a dramatic silk and feather jacket, People reported. Hailey, who channelled Jerry Hall with her Met Gala 2022 look, paired the satin silk number with a sleek, top knot, sending out serious fashion goals. For make-up, she kept usage of products minimal with a light bronze eyeshadow and sleek eyeliner.

Hailey's Met Gala appearance comes a few months after suffering a blood clot. On the red carpet, she told Vogue of going public with her health scare and diagnosis.

She said, "I mean obviously it was a little bit hard to talk about ... I felt like if it could help anybody, bring light to the situation ... I just wanted to share my story." Met Gala 2022 was conducted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022