Left Menu

Hugh Jackman, wife Deborra-Lee Furness twin in black at Met Gala 2022

Wearing black will never go out of style. Met Gala 2022 also showed how several stars relied on black outfits for their red carpet look.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 13:04 IST
Hugh Jackman, wife Deborra-Lee Furness twin in black at Met Gala 2022
Hugh Jackman, wife Deborra-Lee Furness (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Wearing black will never go out of style. Met Gala 2022 also showed how several stars relied on black outfits for their red carpet look. Like many, actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, too, marked their presence at Met Gala 2022 in black apparel.

Hugh looked dapper in a three-piece suit with tails, and Deborra-Lee made a style statement in a figure-hugging black lace dress. Before appearing at Met Gala, Hugh took to Instagram and shared his picture of his and his wife's red carpet look with his fans and followers.

In the image, the husband-wife can be seen flashing their million-dollar smile while flaunting their matching outfits. "Off we go to the #METGALA. Thank you @tomford @davybee7 @alex_nourafchan and team for your brilliance and generosity! Thank you @lorraineschwartz!" he wrote.

Met Gala 2022 was conducted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 in New York City. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022