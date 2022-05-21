What Are Some Underrated Night Spots in Canada?

Canada might be a synonym for amazing nature spots like the Rocky Mountains and the Banff National Park but what a lot of people don't know is that it has vibrant nightlife. If you're traveling with friends or you want to experience the best nightspots in Canada, we have compiled a list of underrated, less-known spots in Montréal, Vancouver, and Halifax.

Casino de Montréal

This is the greatest casino in Canada. It's a one-of-a-kind exclusive destination not just for gambling but also for top entertainment. The exclusive establishment covers a large space and hosts a jaw-dropping number of 3200 slot machines and over 100 gaming tables. So, there are more options to choose from and have fun with your friends.

What's more, the elegant casino also has unforgettable shows, where guests have a chance to watch top performers like André-Philippe Gagnon, Martine St-Clair, Boogie Wonder Band, and many others. Plus, you can always relax in the restaurant and taste the exquisite dishes from Le Montréal or Pavillon 67.

In case you also want to continue playing casino games from your smartphone, the good news is that you will find a plethora of reputable casino sites optimized for mobile gambling, like Casumo Canada. It offers even more options than traditional casinos from well-established game studios, which means you'll have a chance to try your luck with everything from poker, roulette, slots, and many other options.

Casa Del Popolo

If you're looking for a great live music venue that not only has an excellent bar but also has an art gallery and amazing vegetarian dishes, then you must visit Casa del Popolo, which is definitely one of the best places that you can visit in Montreal.

Beyond excellent live music shows, you'll also have a chance to see from time-to-time art-house films and even spoken-word performances. That said if you're interested in the independent music scene of Montreal or you're excited to try the vegetarian salads, make sure to put Casa Del Popolo on your bucket list.

Commonwealth Bar & Stage

The Commonwealth bar and stage is a perfect vintage-inspired bar that is in two-storey warehouses. It offers both live music shows and DJ shows. Hence, when you want to have a good time and dance all night, this is the best destination to do that as it really caters to everyone's taste. It hosts events for up to 400 people, and the performers are typically the best acts in Canada.

The Irish Heather Shebeen

The old school bar which embodies the Irish spirit is The Irish Heather Shebeen in Vancouver. The owners are Irish, which is another proof that you will have an authentic experience in a traditional Irish pub. Moreover, they offer a wide high-quality selection of whisky, beer, of course, Guinness, and scotch; you will also enjoy the traditional atmosphere and lively ambiance, so if you want to have a laid-back night out and catch up with some friends, why not try The Irish Heather Shebeen.

Yuk Yuk's Halifax Comedy Club

Yuk Yuk's Halifax comedy club is a legendary place for stand-up comedy and features a 90-minute stand-up comedy show. It can be enjoyed a while you're having dinner with your friends or choose from a great selection of drinks. Either way, you will love the show as many break-out and award-winning comedians have made people laugh here. So, if you're a fan of stand-up comedy or you just want to sit back, relax, and laugh on your night out, then make sure to visit this venue.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)