Ministry of Culture organises Bathukamma festival celebrations at India Gate

Bathukamma, which is a flower festival celebrated predominantly in Telangana and some parts of Andhra Pradesh, was organised by the Ministry of Culture in New Delhi on Tuesday at Kartavyapath, India Gate. The celebrations were attended by Union Ministers Annapurna Devi, Meenakashi Lekhi, G Kishan Reddy, Jitendra Singh and Ajay Bhatt. This year the festivities are taking place from September 25 till October 3.

Bathukamma is celebrated with colourful exotic flowers of the region and symbolises the collective spirit of the people of Telangana. Talking to ANI about the festival Meenakashi Lekhi said, "Bathukamma is a festival in Telangana where women come together and with flowers. Men also go and fetch flowers. This is a celebration of mother earth and all over the country this particular period is celebrated as Navratri."

"So North to South, East to West our traditions are not of commonality and thus when we say various flowers are tied in one thread, Ekta me anekta hai, this is how it is represented. Navratri is celebrated across for feminine Goddesses. We have Durga Puja, Navratri in North and Bathukamma in the South. It's all one country and various traditions," she added. A statement from the Ministry of Culture states that this festival is to pray to the Goddess for the health and achievements of each family. Young women of the Hindu household get to pray to the Goddess for a life partner of their choice.

The rituals are performed by the Hindu women, who gather in a circle and sing folk songs and revolve around the Bathukamma, all the while clapping their hands and walking in synchronised steps. (ANI)

