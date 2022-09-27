Left Menu

Ministry of Culture organises Bathukamma festival celebrations at India Gate

Bathukamma, which is a flower festival celebrated predominantly in Telangana and some parts of Andhra Pradesh, was organised by the Ministry of Culture in New Delhi on Tuesday at Kartavyapath, India Gate.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 22:55 IST
Ministry of Culture organises Bathukamma festival celebrations at India Gate
Bathukamma festival celebrations at India Gate. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bathukamma, which is a flower festival celebrated predominantly in Telangana and some parts of Andhra Pradesh, was organised by the Ministry of Culture in New Delhi on Tuesday at Kartavyapath, India Gate. The celebrations were attended by Union Ministers Annapurna Devi, Meenakashi Lekhi, G Kishan Reddy, Jitendra Singh and Ajay Bhatt. This year the festivities are taking place from September 25 till October 3.

Bathukamma is celebrated with colourful exotic flowers of the region and symbolises the collective spirit of the people of Telangana. Talking to ANI about the festival Meenakashi Lekhi said, "Bathukamma is a festival in Telangana where women come together and with flowers. Men also go and fetch flowers. This is a celebration of mother earth and all over the country this particular period is celebrated as Navratri."

"So North to South, East to West our traditions are not of commonality and thus when we say various flowers are tied in one thread, Ekta me anekta hai, this is how it is represented. Navratri is celebrated across for feminine Goddesses. We have Durga Puja, Navratri in North and Bathukamma in the South. It's all one country and various traditions," she added. A statement from the Ministry of Culture states that this festival is to pray to the Goddess for the health and achievements of each family. Young women of the Hindu household get to pray to the Goddess for a life partner of their choice.

The rituals are performed by the Hindu women, who gather in a circle and sing folk songs and revolve around the Bathukamma, all the while clapping their hands and walking in synchronised steps. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022