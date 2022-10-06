Can omega-3 fatty acid consumption in midlife benefit your brain?

Left Menu

According to an exploratory study, those who consume more foods high in omega-3 fatty acids in midlife may have higher cognitive abilities and even better brain structure than those who consume less of these foods.

According to an exploratory study, those who consume more foods high in omega-3 fatty acids in midlife may have higher cognitive abilities and even better brain structure than those who consume less of these foods. The research is published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, on October 5, 2022, online. Fish including salmon, sardines, lake trout, and albacore tuna contain omega-3 fatty acids. They can also be found in supplements or foodstuffs that have been fatty acid-fortified.

According to research author Claudia L. Satizabal, PhD, of the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, "improving our diet is one strategy to boost our brain health." "It may have a big influence on public health if people could increase their cognitive resilience and possibly prevent dementia with some easy dietary adjustments. Even better, our research hints that a small amount of omega-3 fatty acids may be sufficient to maintain brain health. This is in keeping with the most recent American Heart Association dietary recommendations, which state that eating fish at least twice a week can help with cardiovascular health. 2,183 adults without dementia or strokes, with an average age of 46, participated in the cross-sectional study. Their omega-3 fatty acid concentrations were evaluated. They took assessments of their capacity for thought. Their brain volumes were measured via scans.

The average percentage of omega-3 fatty acids in the low group participants was 3.4%, while it was 5.2% for the high group participants. 8% or more is deemed ideal. Levels of 4% to 8% are regarded as moderate. Low levels are those that fall below 4%. The cross-sectional study included 2,183 persons without dementia or strokes, with an average age of 46. Their levels of omega-3 fatty acids were measured. They underwent evaluations of their thinking abilities. Scans were used to calculate the size of their brains.

Participants in the low group had an average omega-3 fatty acid content of 3.4%, while those in the high group had an average of 5.2%. 8% or higher is considered excellent. Moderate levels are defined as 4% to 8%. Lower than 4% levels are considered low. The majority of the sample, according to Satizabal, was non-Hispanic white adults, which may limit the applicability of the findings to other groups even if the study included a small percentage of persons of all races and ethnicities. (ANI)

