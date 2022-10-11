Elevator Shoes for men - look much taller this year

Currently surging through the men's fashion industry, is one word and one word alone; Elevator Shoes.

This new trending phase of fashion promises to stay permanently with us, due to the unique, problem-solving service it renders.

Elevator shoes are at first glance just another set of average good-looking pairs of sneakers, boots, out and indoor shoes, or generally any shoe style. The uniqueness of this height-increasing attire lies in its insides, where you will discover "Shoe Lifts" . They are thickened sections of the insoles that appear to make the wearer look much taller than they are.

The best part of it all is, unlike stilettoes and "high-heeled shoes" ;

The shoe lifts are inside the shoe, completely concealed from view. The incline slope is gentle and therefore easy on the ankle. They come in a variety of styles, from shoes you could wear to parties, work, church, workouts, dates, or just staying indoors.

Offering a plethora of benefits and reasons why everyone should get one, here are the most iconic benefits users of elevator shoes enjoy.

Secrecy: Unlike high-heels and stilettoes, the primary objective of elevator shoes is to allow the user to adjust and pick their preferable height while maintaining complete secrecy of it all. Created with an inbuilt shoe lift design, the height-increasing lifts are inside the shoe, completely blocked from view. An affordable solution to leg asymmetry: Most fashion wear is not known for its health benefits or long-term rewards for using them. However, this is not the case here. It is estimated that as high as 40%-70% of the general human population suffers from leg asymmetry. Leg asymmetry is a case whereby one leg is shorter than the other. Usually, this difference is at a minuscular level, but there are a few exceptions with notable differences for all to see. Back pains, waist pain, bad posture, and joint pain even before old age are some of the most occurring problems with leg asymmetry. Elevator shoes take away the need for expensive surgery and offer a solution at an affordable rate and style, easily correcting this error in body growth.

Beauty is no longer Pain: Ankle pains, Ankle sprain, Falls resulting in physical and emotional damage, and most annoying of all, the difficulty in performing one of the most basic human skills; walking! These and more are the tell-tale signs and trademarks all wearers of high-heels suffer daily. One may erroneously believe this would be the case for elevator shoes, well not at all. You see, designed with an extra layer of padding inside, comfort, secrecy, style, and increased height, are what define the trending elevator shoes, justifying their current market craze.

Boosts Confidence: It goes without thought that no one likes to be "looked down" at, both figuratively and literally. Elevator shoes are a means to solving this problem, as the user gets to choose their height. One can stand tall and proud in official and non-official settings, feeling confident, and in control, and enjoying an outing without the usual mortifying glance and side notes from the general body-shaming public they are bound to encounter.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)