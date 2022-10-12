Places you can go to for Henna designs this Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth festivities and rituals hold a very special place in people's hearts especially women. Women fast from sunrise till moonrise and pray for good health of their spouses, however, it's just not about that. There are a lot of rituals and special elements that are attached with the festival that make it even more special.

One of them, of course, is Henna or Mehendi, as many call it. Women love to dress up for the occasion and Henna is an important part of their look. And fiscally speaking, it's a great occasion for Henna artists to make money too!

And if you're wondering where you should be going for getting a good Henna design done, fret no more! We've curated a list of a few places across New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata where you can go and get your hands soaked in the beautiful colours of Henna. New Delhi

Karwa Chauth is one of the most widely celebrated and in fact, awaited festival in the Northern parts of India, especially New Delhi. In Delhi local henna artists throng markets like Lajpat Nagar or Kamala Nagar during the occasion. If you're staying in South Delhi, Lajpat is good option for you.

For North Delhi residents, Kamala Nagar is where you'll find henna artists at every nook and corner during the time. In West Delhi, Karol Bagh or Jwala Heri in Paschim Vihar is your place. Even local salons in Rajouri offer great deal during the time so if that's close to where you're putting up, you can check it out.

Coming to Delhi-NCR, Noida's Atta Market and Gurugram's Galleria market is where you'll find henna artists in great number. Mumbai

For Mumbai residents, Lokhandwala Market is your place! The local Lokhandwala market is where you have very high chances of running into your favourite celebrity getting their Henna done. Local salons in Bandra or Powai also give great deals during the time.

Kolkata Bara Bazaar in Kolkata is famous for having one of the best local henna artists in the city. And during Karwa Chauth, the rush there is just crazy!

New Market, Esplanade, and New Alipore are some other places you can check out, according to your convenience. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)