Left Menu

Karwa Chauth 2022: Chand kab niklega? know the timings in Delhi, other cities

Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals celebrated mainly by Hindu married women in India. It is the celebration of marriage, wherein the wife fasts the entire day so as to be blessed with long and healthy life for her husband. The married women follow the 'nirjala' fast without food and water, and the moon plays an extremely important in fasting. Women can break their fast after the sighting of the chandrama.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 18:12 IST
Karwa Chauth 2022: Chand kab niklega? know the timings in Delhi, other cities
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals celebrated mainly by Hindu married women in India. It is the celebration of marriage, wherein the wife fasts the entire day so as to be blessed with long and healthy life for her husband. The married women follow the 'nirjala' fast without food and water, and the moon plays an extremely important in fasting. Women can break their fast after the sighting of the chandrama. After the sunset, all women and their family members keep gazing at the sky to see when the moon will emerge. Undoubtedly, "Chand dikh gaya (There's the moon!)," is one sentence that actually brings smiles to the married women's faces on Karwa Chauth.

As it's Karwa Chauth today and all married women must be waiting for the moon to emerge, it's important for them to know the timings of the moonrise in their city. As per Drik Panchang, the moon will rise after 08:00 pm today.

Here's the citywise moonrise tentative time. However, the timings could be changed owing to the city's weather. Delhi - 08:00 to 08:30 pm

Noida - 08.09 pm Gurugram - 08.11 pm

Jaipur - 08.19 pm Agra - 08.07 pm

Amritsar - 08.10 pm Jammu - 08.09 pm

Lucknow - 07.58 pm Kolkata - 07.37 pm

Mumbai - 08.48 pm Pune - 08.45 pm

Srinagar - 08.06 pm Bangalore - 08.40 pm

Hopefully, moon does not play hide and seek today and women don't have to wait longer for chandrodaya (moonrise). Happy Karwa Chauth!

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022