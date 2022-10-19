Left Menu

Diwali 2022: Turn your festive celebrations into lifetime memories with these party tips

With the festival of Diwali just around the corner, kick start your festive celebrations with these party tips that will help you in organising a Diwali party that will be memorable forever.

ANI | Updated: 19-10-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 20:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights that is a feast for the senses, is that time of the year when everyone comes together and celebrates the wonderful occasion with their families and loved ones. Most Indians know that Diwali signifies the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. It's also a wonderful time to gather with loved ones to share delicious meals, exchange gifts, have fun, and make lasting memories. This year, it will be celebrated on October 24.

With the auspicious festival just around the corner, what's a better way to kick-start the festivities than having a bash right in your house as it is a perfect way to spread the aura of happiness that Diwali brings. So, here are some simple steps which can be helpful in organising a Diwali party that would be the talk of every Whatsapp group that you are a part of. Set a theme for the party

Though people mostly follow traditional themes on Diwali that does not mean you too have to make the same choice. You can add a twist to the bash by making it a Bollywood-themed night for which everyone gets to dress as their favourite B-town character. Prepare a guest list

While hosting a Diwali party, it is very easy to be carried away in preparing a list of people that you need to invite. Often, people think that making a mental calculation of the invitees is enough but it's not so. Always make a list at the beginning of the party-planning process, so that you neither miss out on anyone nor go overboard. Choose Decor

For those of you who are hosting a theme party, your decor cannot clash with the theme as it should be based on the chosen theme and should complement it. Use clever ways to integrate traditional decorations into your modern party; for e.g. in place of using diyas, one can opt for fairy lights or simple LEDs. Prepare a playlist

Use music to charge up your guests. Have a good choice of songs and prepare a playlist that has a mix of old and new songs. Also, don't forget to make some clear some space in your living room so that guests can feel free to shake a leg when feeling the groove. Food options

Food is the most important element of any Indian festival and when it is Diwali, it should be the traditional one like kheers, kachoris, pooris, etc. They say that if people say good things about the food you served long after your party is over, it means that the bash was a success. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

